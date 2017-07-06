Juneau Afternoon – 7-7-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with Seth Irwin about his presentation at the Alaska State Museum about the Museum’s Sesquicentennial Exhibit;
We’ll get a preview of Mod Carousel’s performance this weekend;
And we’ll learn about the Carlos Boozer Basketball Camp;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Legislature has nothing to show for two weeks after budgetGov. Bill Walker asked lawmakers to consider a bill changing oil and gas taxes shortly after the budget vote, but they still decided to leave.
-
Wrangell contract talks end, strike may resumeWrangell officials have pulled out of contact talks with the union representing municipal workers, which could lead to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers members to go back on strike. .
-
Haines negotiating to buy Gustavus float for temporary moorageThe Haines Borough is negotiating with the town of Gustavus to buy a surplus float. It would be used temporarily for moorage at the small boat harbor. Eventually, the borough would utilize it as a breakwater in Letnikof Cove.
-
Remains of two people missing in Marmot Bay found and identifiedThe remains of the two people missing in Marmot Bay have been located. The Alaska State Troopers have identified the deceased as Joshua Osborne, 18, and Abigail Osborne, 22, both of Wasilla.