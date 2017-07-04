Photos: Fourth of July fireworks and celebration

KTOO’s Morning Edition host and reporter Matt Miller took these photos of the fireworks display last night.
Recent headlines
Seward statue unveiled in front of Alaska CapitolA bronze statue Secretary of State William Seward has been installed in front of the Alaska Capitol. The 19th century U.S. statesman engineered the 1867 purchase of Alaska from Russia.
Glacier visitor center burglary suspect arrestedParker was arrested this afternoon for 2nd-degree burglary when officers found him inside a home near James Boulevard.
What environmentalists won by losing the pipeline battle | MIDNIGHT OIL: Episode 03National environmental groups fought hard to stop the pipeline. Ultimately they failed.
Gustavus city hall hobbled by clerks’ departureBoth of the city's clerk quit two days after a newly installed mayor fired one of the city's two librarians. Yet nobody's willing to say what's behind the turmoil at city hall.