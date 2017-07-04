Juneau Afternoon – 7-5-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli Delaney will host.
We’ll talk with Kelly Manning about First Friday at the CANVAS;
Kathleen Wiest, this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery, will be here to talk about her art;
Eileen Hosey will be here to highlight the upcoming Tai Chi classes;
And M K MacNaughton will be here to talk about her First Friday show at the Kindred Post.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
