GoPro-stealing eagle is action-camera company’s video of the day

A Juneau man set out to document bald eagles but got more footage than he expected.

The action-camera company GoPro shared its video of the day online, which claims to be of a bald eagle stealing a GoPro in Juneau.

In a web posting, GoPro said the original incident happened in May 2015.

According to the post, Matt Beedle set out to document the birds. He placed the GoPro on a nearby stump and put scraps of salmon on a log.

That’s when the GoPro took flight. The video shows the camera being picked up in an eagle’s claw and whisked away.

Video of the Day: Matt Beedle set out to document a Bald Eagle with his GoPro but ended up capturing a bit more than he bargained for. pic.twitter.com/p7X1YOvDjV — GoPro (@GoPro) July 3, 2017

Matthew Beedle is director of academics and research for the Juneau Icefield Research Program. He could not be reached for comment.