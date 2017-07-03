GoPro-stealing eagle is action-camera company’s video of the day

A Juneau man set out to document bald eagles but got more footage than he expected.

The action-camera company GoPro shared its video of the day online, which claims to be of a bald eagle stealing a GoPro in Juneau.

In a web posting, GoPro said the original incident happened in May 2015.

According to the post, Matt Beedle set out to document the birds. He placed the GoPro on a nearby stump and put scraps of salmon on a log.

That’s when the GoPro took flight. The video shows the camera being picked up in an eagle’s claw and whisked away.

Matthew Beedle is director of academics and research for the Juneau Icefield Research Program. He could not be reached for comment.

 

