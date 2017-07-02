Juneau police searching for suspect in possible break-in at glacier visitor center

Early Sunday morning, a security camera recorded a possible break-in at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, according to the Alaska Region Forest Service.
In a series of tweets, the Forest Service said that the road to the glacier was closed and that law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area. Police are currently searching for the suspect.
PUBLIC NOTICE: PUBLIC NOTICE: Early Sunday morning, 7/2, there was a break in at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center that was caught on pic.twitter.com/qeaCmou9Uv
— Alaska Region (@AKForestService) July 2, 2017
2-security camera. The road to the glacier is currently closed and law enforcement is asking EVERYONE to avoid the area while they search
— Alaska Region (@AKForestService) July 2, 2017
3- for the suspect. Thank you for your understanding and patience. We’ll post when the road re-opens.
— Alaska Region (@AKForestService) July 2, 2017
Editor’s note: This story will be updated.
