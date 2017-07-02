Juneau police searching for suspect in possible break-in at glacier visitor center

The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center was built in 1962. It was the first US Forest Service visitor center in the country. Located just north of Juneau, Alaska, Mendenhall Glacier is the most popular and accessible glacier in the state. Mendenhall Glacier has been retreating since the mid-1700's at a rate of 100 to 150 feet a year.(Creative Commons photo by Jasperdo)

(Creative Commons photo by Jasperdo)

Early Sunday morning, a security camera recorded a possible break-in at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, according to the Alaska Region Forest Service.

In a series of tweets, the Forest Service said that the road to the glacier was closed and that law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

