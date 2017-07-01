Research group finds toxin in Auke Rec butter clams

Those butter clams you just found may not be safe to eat if you harvested them near Juneau’s Auke Recreation Area.
In a new report released Friday, Southeast Alaska Tribal Ocean Research found high levels of biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning inside the butter clams.
According to the research partnership, paralytic shellfish poisoning can temporarily paralyze you, or worse, it can stop your breathing and kill you.
The organization measures biotoxin in species found in specific sites near Alaskan communities.
The latest report shows that in some Auke rec butter clams, researchers found about three-times the level of toxin accepted by the Food and Drug Administration.
The group doesn’t have recent data for biotoxin levels in Auke Bay, Amalga Harbor and Eagle Beach.
Outside of Juneau, the group didn’t have new data for Haines, Yakutat, Hoonah and Hydaburg.
Researchers did issue a butter clam advisory for Nahku Beach in Skagway and for multiple species in areas of Ketchikan, Wrangell, Metlakatla, Klawok, Craig and Kasaan.
The organization advises you to be careful and get toxin levels tested when harvesting any shellfish. You can’t get rid of the toxin that causes PSP by freezing or cooking it.
Recent headlines
-
Gunman who ambushed Baton Rouge officers searched for police home addressesA report following a nearly year-long investigation says the gunman also posted videos urging violence against police before he killed three officers and wounded three, and was himself shot to death.
-
Medication dating back to the 1800s stolen in HomerSome of the items taken were destined to return to the village of Wiseman, where they were collected nearly 70 years ago.
-
A Sitka mobile plant built to chill out the Bristol Bay fisheryPat Glaab and his partner Ben Blakey bought a 150-foot former helicopter logging barge and they're converting it into a floating fish processor.
-
Walker signs Alaska state budget day before it startsThe portion of the budget directly controlled by the Legislature includes $4.9 billion.