Coin to mark Alaska’s landmark 1945 civil rights law

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Mint has proposed a new $1 coin with designs honoring a landmark anti-discrimination law that passed in territorial Alaska in 1945, years before the U.S. Civil Rights Act.
The Alaska Native woman influential in the law’s passage, Elizabeth Peratrovich, is featured on most of the design options. The new coin, scheduled for release in 2020, is part of a mint program honoring Native Americans.
Peratrovich’s powerful testimony is credited as pivotal in efforts to pass an anti-discrimination law. This was at a time when, according to the Alaska Federation of Natives, many Alaska Natives faced poverty and unemployment due to segregation.
Gov. Bill Walker said it was the first piece of anti-discrimination legislation passed by any state or territory since the Civil War. The U.S. Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964.
Recent headlines
-
Gunman who ambushed Baton Rouge officers searched for police home addressesA report following a nearly year-long investigation says the gunman also posted videos urging violence against police before he killed three officers and wounded three, and was himself shot to death.
-
Research group finds toxin in Auke Rec butter clamsResearchers found about three-times the level of toxin accepted by the Food and Drug Administration.
-
Medication dating back to the 1800s stolen in HomerSome of the items taken were destined to return to the village of Wiseman, where they were collected nearly 70 years ago.
-
A Sitka mobile plant built to chill out the Bristol Bay fisheryPat Glaab and his partner Ben Blakey bought a 150-foot former helicopter logging barge and they're converting it into a floating fish processor.