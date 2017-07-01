Anchorage hosts changing of the guard for new police chief

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Police Department has sworn in its next chief of police.
KTUU-TV reports the department had a changing of the guard ceremony on Friday, with Chris Tolley passing his spot at the helm on to Justin Doll.
Tolley had been the department’s chief of police for roughly two years and says he plans to spend more time with his wife. He indicated he would be staying in Anchorage for some time.
Doll was previously a captain with the department. He has worked with Anchorage police for more than 20 years and also was a non-commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for roughly six years. The department states he is a highly skilled law enforcement commander.
The department’s employees association President, Brian Wilson, called Tolley’s departure from the force bitter sweet.
