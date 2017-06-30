Newscast – Friday, June 30, 2017

In this newscast:
- A bear walks into a Lemon Creek liquor store, insert punchline here
- The City and Borough of Juneau releases its list of sales tax delinquents
- Sitka experiments with free downtown bus service
- An Anchorage store clerk suspected of shooting at a shoplifter faces charges
Recent headlines
No joke: A bear walks into a Lemon Creek liquor storeA Lemon Creek liquor store got an unexpected customer Friday morning. Roger Thibodeau, a Liquor Barrel clerk, posted a video of a bear walking through the store's front door about 8:30 a.m.
Report: Senate health reform cuts $3.1B from Alaska’s MedicaidA new state-commissioned analysis of the U.S. Senate health care bill said it would lower Medicaid payments to the Alaska by $3.1 billion over six years. That’s an even bigger cut than in the bill the House passed.
Senate to return to Juneau on July 10 to focus on oil and gas tax creditsThe Senate majority wants to end the cash payments that oil and gas companies receive for tax credits, while the House wants to see companies pay more taxes.
Walker joins other governors in energy talks with TrumpOn Wednesday, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker joined three other governors in an energy roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump.