Gardentalk – Garlic scapes and cabbage root maggots

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski reminds us about removing garlic scapes.
Much like the deadheading of flower bulbs that was covered in last week’s segment, Buyarski explains that clipping the emerging top bud or scape of a hardneck garlic plant sets aside more energy for the garlic bulb’s development.
Just don’t throw the scapes out after you clip them off. They’re edible. Buyarski’s favorite uses include as part of a salad, stir fry or as the main ingredient in a pesto.
Cabbage root maggot infestation is underway in Juneau
Buyarski also warns that manual removal of cabbage root maggots may be the only safe and effective way to remove the pests. They could be one-quarter-inch long and clinging to the remains of the roots of wilting cabbage, broccoli, kale or radishes.
“We want to remove these, harvest them, get them out of the ground,” Buyarski said. “Dig up some of the soil. Try to get rid of the root maggots that are left that may have fallen off.”
To prevent reinfestation, Buyarski recommends burning the soil or sealing it up securely in a plastic bag and then getting rid of it at the dump.
Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program during the spring and summer. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.
