City of Juneau names and shames sales tax scofflaws

The City and Borough of Juneau’s tax office has released its latest list of sales tax delinquents.

Thirty active businesses owe more than $68,000.

There’s an additional 17 businesses that have failed to comply with a repayment plan – leaving more than $600,000 in outstanding sales tax due.

“We send merchants several notices ahead of the time that you’re going to be on the list effective this date and a lot of merchants make the effort so that they do avoid the list,” sales tax administrator Clinton Singletary said. “I’ve had several tell me that they’ve seen hits to their business if they do get published. They’ll then take the steps later to do what it takes to stay off the list.”

The city has been publishing this list regularly since the 1980s as “an enforcement tool,” Singletary said.

