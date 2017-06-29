Walker joins other governors in energy talks with Trump

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker joined three other governors Wednesday in an energy roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump.
“I applaud President Trump’s vision for the United States to gain global energy dominance. In order to achieve that goal, it’s important that Alaska has full access to its rich reserves of oil and gas,” Walker said in news release.
“I thank the president and his administration for being fully engaged and focused on energy issues — and for recognizing the crucial role Alaska can play in achieving American energy dominance.”
Walker, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Maine Gov. Paul LePage and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts met with Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in the roundtable discussion.
Alaska Dispatch News reported Walker spoke to Trump about opening access, the trans-Alaska pipeline and improving the process of permits for drilling on federal land.
Walker has reached out to the Trump Administration before. In February, the Alaska governor sent letters to Trump, then-Trump pick for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and the National Governor’s Association in regards to Walker’s infrastructure wishlist for the state.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly adds ‘the road’ to federal wish listThe winners for the Juneau Assembly's wish list include: Juneau Access Project; Rainforest Recovery Center and extending the West Douglas pioneer road. The losers include a new Juneau Arts and Cultural Center, refurbishing Centennial Hall and developing the former NOAA marine lab at Auke Bay.
-
11 passengers removed from Alaska Airlines flight for ‘disruptive behavior’Alaska Airlines says 11 passengers were removed from a flight headed from Juneau to Seattle on Monday night due to "disruptive behavior onboard."
-
Municipal workers, Wrangell Borough officials return to bargaining tableWrangell’s municipal workers’ strike is over, at least for now. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Wrangell Borough officials returned to the bargaining table today. That came as the 24 striking workers went back to their jobs.
-
Budget deal announced to avert Washington state government shutdown, fund schoolsAfter months of partisan deadlock and weeks of brinksmanship as a government shutdown loomed, Washington legislative budget negotiators have reached an “agreement in principle” on a two-year budget designed to fully fund schools, as required by the state Supreme Court.