Walker joins other governors in energy talks with Trump

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker joined three other governors Wednesday in an energy roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump.

“I applaud President Trump’s vision for the United States to gain global energy dominance. In order to achieve that goal, it’s important that Alaska has full access to its rich reserves of oil and gas,” Walker said in news release.

“I thank the president and his administration for being fully engaged and focused on energy issues — and for recognizing the crucial role Alaska can play in achieving American energy dominance.”

Walker, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Maine Gov. Paul LePage and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts met with Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in the roundtable discussion.

Alaska Dispatch News reported Walker spoke to Trump about opening access, the trans-Alaska pipeline and improving the process of permits for drilling on federal land.

Walker has reached out to the Trump Administration before. In February, the Alaska governor sent letters to Trump, then-Trump pick for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and the National Governor’s Association in regards to Walker’s infrastructure wishlist for the state.