Newscast – Thursday, June 29, 2017

By June 29, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Commercial salmon trollers in Southeast Alaska have their first king opening of the summer season Saturday, July 1st.
  • Alaska lawmakers are limping towards the halfway point of their second special session this year, and taking a collective breather after passing a state operating budget.
  • Gov. Bill Walker participated Wednesday in a White House meeting on energy issues.
