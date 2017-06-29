Juneau Assembly adds ‘the road’ to federal wish list

The Juneau Assembly has compiled its list of potential projects it wants the governor to help secure federal stimulus funding.
The Assembly considered nine projects and ranked its choices by ballot Wednesday at its Finance Committee meeting.
The list has now been narrowed down to five in order of priority:
- A wastewater biosolids system that reduces the amount of sewage waste it ships to Lower 48 landfills.
- A master plan for a marine services center between the Juneau-Douglas Bridge and the Yacht Club
- Rainforest Recovery Center’s expansion to help deal with the opioids crisis
- Juneau Access Project better known as “the road.” There’s a request for $40 million in federal matcching funds revoked by the state after Gov. Bill Walker canceled the state’s support for the project.
- Funding to extend the West Douglas road from a gravel pioneer road to a two-lane highway that would extend on the far-side of Douglas Island
Four projects that didn’t make the cut:
- Requested funding for a new Juneau Arts and Cultural Center, or JACC
- Money for deferred maintenance on Centennial Hall.
- Funds to renovate the former NOAA marine lab at Auke Bay
- Waterfront planning for development north of the Seawalk still under construction.
The list was in response to a May 19 letter from the governor’s office asking the city to rank its priorities for infrastructure investment to be submitted to the Trump administration.
