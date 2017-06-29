Juneau Assembly adds ‘the road’ to federal wish list

The Juneau Assembly has compiled its list of potential projects it wants the governor to help secure federal stimulus funding.

The Assembly considered nine projects and ranked its choices by ballot Wednesday at its Finance Committee meeting.

The list has now been narrowed down to five in order of priority:

Four projects that didn’t make the cut:

The list was in response to a May 19 letter from the governor’s office asking the city to rank its priorities for infrastructure investment to be submitted to the Trump administration.

