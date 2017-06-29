A Juneau Afternoon, Friday June 30

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts:
- Chief of Police Bryce Johnson stops by to talk about fireworks safety, rules and regulations;
- Officer Karen Woods from Gastineau Human Society will give us some tips about pet safety during fireworks displays;
- The Juneau Rollergirls will be here to share details about their upcoming events;
- Sarah McNair-Grove will update us on Juneau Symphony activities;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Walker joins other governors in energy talks with TrumpOn Wednesday, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker joined three other governors in an energy roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump.
-
Juneau Assembly adds ‘the road’ to federal wish listThe winners for the Juneau Assembly's wish list include: Juneau Access Project; Rainforest Recovery Center and extending the West Douglas pioneer road. The losers include a new Juneau Arts and Cultural Center, refurbishing Centennial Hall and developing the former NOAA marine lab at Auke Bay.
-
11 passengers removed from Alaska Airlines flight for ‘disruptive behavior’Alaska Airlines says 11 passengers were removed from a flight headed from Juneau to Seattle on Monday night due to "disruptive behavior onboard."
-
Municipal workers, Wrangell Borough officials return to bargaining tableWrangell’s municipal workers’ strike is over, at least for now. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Wrangell Borough officials returned to the bargaining table today. That came as the 24 striking workers went back to their jobs.