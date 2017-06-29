A Juneau Afternoon, Friday June 30

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts:

  • Chief of Police Bryce Johnson stops by to talk about fireworks safety, rules and regulations;
  • Officer Karen Woods from Gastineau Human Society will give us some tips about pet safety during fireworks displays;
  • The Juneau Rollergirls will be here to share details about their upcoming events;
  • Sarah McNair-Grove will update us on Juneau Symphony activities;

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

0

Recent headlines

X