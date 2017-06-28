A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday June 28

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts:

  • Kate Burkhart will be here from the Office of the Ombudsman;
  • Mike Blackwell from the City Museum talks to us about the Downtown Geology Walking Tour;
  • And actors from Perseverance Theater will talk to us about their performances in Treadwell Gold;

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTPP, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

