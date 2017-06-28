A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday June 28

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts:
- Kate Burkhart will be here from the Office of the Ombudsman;
- Mike Blackwell from the City Museum talks to us about the Downtown Geology Walking Tour;
- And actors from Perseverance Theater will talk to us about their performances in Treadwell Gold;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTPP, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
University of Alaska Southeast tightens belt, gets creative after about a half-million dollar budget cutUniversity of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Rick Caulfield said University of Alaska Southeast will lose $400,000 - $600,000 under the current plan.
Video: Driving the haul roadEvery day of the year, no matter the conditions, commercial truck drivers make the trip from Fairbanks to Prudhoe Bay.
Hughes leaves Senate majority over budgetFor the second time this year, a Republican from Matanuska-Susitna Borough left the state Senate majority caucus.
House health care bill could force Alaska to cut Medicaid programThe U.S. Senate is working on the health care bill, and Alaska health commissioner Valerie Davidson is in Washington, D.C., to meet with Alaska's senators, Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski. One-quarter of Alaska's population currently is covered by Medicaid.