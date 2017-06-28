A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday June 29

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts:

  • On the UAS Corner Dave Klein, Director of our Recreation Center, will talk about the PE classes people can take and the facility’s offerings for students and alumni members;
  • Marsha Squires will be here to talk about the Fourth of July Parade!
  • Sue Baxter will talk to us about our Sister City relationship with the town of White Horse;
  • And Art News with Arts Up!

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

