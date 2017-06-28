A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday June 29

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts:
- On the UAS Corner Dave Klein, Director of our Recreation Center, will talk about the PE classes people can take and the facility’s offerings for students and alumni members;
- Marsha Squires will be here to talk about the Fourth of July Parade!
- Sue Baxter will talk to us about our Sister City relationship with the town of White Horse;
- And Art News with Arts Up!
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Cancer patient to U.S. senators: Dump Republican health care billU.S. Senate leaders postponed a vote on their health care reform bill, but Alaskans opposed to the bill aren’t letting up. One Alaskan, a three-time cancer survivor, went to Washington to make his pitch directly.
Oprah and friends to visit Alaska during July cruiseOprah Winfrey and some of her friends will be cruising through Alaska next month. Forbes reports that the seven-day Holland America cruise "Share the Adventure" departs from Seattle on July 15 on July 15. The 2,104-passenger ship will visit Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Sitka and other Alaskan sites.
Just 17% of Americans approve of Republican Senate health care billIn a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 55 percent of Americans say they disapprove of the Senate GOP bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.