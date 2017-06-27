Proposed high-rise complex in downtown Juneau irks community members

The design and density of a high-rise apartment building proposed in downtown Juneau drew a lot of public concern at Monday’s Juneau Assembly meeting.
The Juneau Assembly voted in November to authorize the sale of the the city’s North Franklin Street parking lot to Seattle-based Eagle Rock Ventures LLC for $530,000. The developer had proposed turning the 23 parking places into an affordable housing complex.
But a pre-application submitted this spring has alarmed some community members. Andrew Heist was one who criticized the sketches.
“The most recent design calls for 130 single-occupant residencies, with shared kitchens on each floor,” Heist said. “Basically, a high-density boarding house right in the core downtown business district.”
He called on the city manager not to close the sale, which the original agreement envisioned would be completed by the end of this month.
City Manager Rorie Watt told the Assembly that the sketch is only a rough concept and not a formal application.
“The developer has no interest in executing the sale,” Watt said. “But what they are interested in is extending that date for a period of nine months and the purchase and sale agreement provides for that extension. And I think that’s in everybody’s best interest.”
The original purchase had been controversial over the development’s lack of parking. The developers would pay a fee in lieu of parking, but critics said it would be inadequate to offset its impacts to the neighborhood.
Recent headlines
-
Overriding mayor’s objection, Juneau Assembly endorses Paris climate pactMayor Ken Koelsch, Debbie White and Mary Becker opposed it. Deputy Mayor Jerry Nankervis was on a scratchy phone connection and did not respond to the roll call to vote.
-
With no new signs of missing Juneau woman, troopers call off search“Things have to have an endpoint to it, or they have to have something that keeps directing you, telling you that you’re in the right area,” said troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters.
-
Alaska to receive almost $30M from feds in PILT fundingThe Department of the Interior announced today that 29 local Alaska governments would receive $29.7 million in Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds, or PILT.
-
As Uber arrives in Alaska, towns without taxis have new transportation optionIn visits to the Lower 48, Alaskans may have caught a ride in an Uber or Lyft car. Now, people around the state can use the ride-sharing companies at home. This month, Alaska became the latest state to make way for the transportation apps.