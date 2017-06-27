Newscast – Friday, June 23, 2017

June 27, 2017

In this newscast:

  • A slim majority of the Juneau Assembly voted Monday to join other U.S. cities in endorsing the Paris agreement to combat climate change.
  • The design and density of a high-rise apartment building proposed in downtown Juneau drew a lot of public concern at Monday’s Juneau Assembly meeting.
