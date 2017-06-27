Newscast – Friday, June 23, 2017

In this newscast:
- A slim majority of the Juneau Assembly voted Monday to join other U.S. cities in endorsing the Paris agreement to combat climate change.
- The design and density of a high-rise apartment building proposed in downtown Juneau drew a lot of public concern at Monday’s Juneau Assembly meeting.
Recent headlines
Uber, Lyft in talks with Juneau officials over city sales taxUber and Lyft are negotiating with the City and Borough of Juneau over the collection of the city's sales tax. The companies insist it's the drivers' responsibility to collect and remit the 5 percent tax on fares.
Senate GOP leaders push off health care vote after July 4Facing opposition within their own ranks, Senate Republicans delayed a vote on the GOP bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act until after next week's recess.
Trump’s Interior secretary takes first baby step on King Cove roadThere was a bit of a victory Monday for supporters of a proposed road in Southwest Alaska that would connect the village of King Cove to an airport at Cold Bay via the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
CBO sees peril in U.S. Senate health care bill for uncrowded regionsThe Congressional Budget Office has what amounts to a warning for “sparsely populated areas” in its analysis of the Senate’s draft health care reform bill.