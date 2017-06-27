House health care bill could force Alaska to cut Medicaid program

A new report commissioned by the state health department suggests Alaska could be forced to cut its Medicaid program under a health care overhaul bill passed by the U.S. House.
The report, prepared by the firm Manatt Health, cites as a reason proposed changes to Medicaid funding under the bill.
One-quarter of Alaska’s population currently is covered by Medicaid.
The U.S. Senate is working on its own health care bill. Alaska health department spokeswoman Katie Marquette says the state plans an analysis of the Senate’s proposal.
Marquette says Alaska health commissioner Valerie Davidson is in Washington, D.C., to meet with Alaska’s two senators and provide them with information on the state’s Medicaid program and its recipients.
She says Davidson wants to ensure Alaska’s voice is heard in the national debate.
Recent headlines
-
Hughes leaves Senate majority over budgetFor the second time this year, a Republican from Matanuska-Susitna Borough left the state Senate majority caucus.
-
JPD: Suspect sought in Petco robberyPolice posted this security video of the suspect on its Facebook page and described him as white, 25 to 30 years old, 6-foot-3 and skinny with scruffy facial hair.
-
Uber, Lyft in talks with Juneau officials over city sales taxUber and Lyft are negotiating with the City and Borough of Juneau over the collection of the city's sales tax. The companies insist it's the drivers' responsibility to collect and remit the 5 percent tax on fares.
-
Senate GOP leaders push off health care vote after July 4Facing opposition within their own ranks, Senate Republicans delayed a vote on the GOP bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act until after next week's recess.