With no new signs of missing Juneau woman, troopers call off search

Alaska State Troopers called off a weekend-long search for a 53-year-old Juneau woman because they didn’t find evidence Teri Heuscher was in the area they were searching.

Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters said continuing without that proof didn’t make sense.

“We haven’t found anything to indicate that we’re on the right trail or something that would tell us where else she might be,” Peters said. “Without any kind of definitive clues to where she is, we don’t know what else to do and we can’t keep doing the same thing.”

Heuscher’s family found her car at the Under Thunder trailhead on Jennifer Drive on Saturday afternoon. The trail leads up Thunder Mountain in one direction and toward the Mendenhall Glacier in the other. Peters said the family searched on their own first, then reported her missing when they didn’t find her. The troopers got the report around 4 p.m.

“We had approximately 25 to 30 organized searchers that were a part of this,” Peters said. “In addition to the organized searchers, we had about the same number of volunteers that were coming in.”

The organized search continued until Saturday night, resumed Sunday morning and was called off Sunday evening.

Peters said evidence indicating Heuscher’s general location must be found before troopers will organize another search.

“Things have to have an endpoint to it, or they have to have something that keeps directing you, telling you that you’re in the right area.”

Juneau police, Capital City Fire/Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service participated in the search alongside volunteer groups: Juneau Mountain Rescue, SEADOGS and the American Red Cross. A Temsco helicopter searched from above.

Peters said when people go missing it can be difficult to know when to start worrying, but she said it’s best to notify authorities as soon as possible.