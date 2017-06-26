Alaska to receive almost $30M from feds in PILT funding

The Department of the Interior announced today that 29 local Alaska governments would receive $29.7 million in payment in lieu of taxes funds, or PILT.

PILT funding provides local governments with funding they can’t get from tax-exempt federal lands within their boundaries. It pays for services such as public safety, schools and roads in communities containing national parks, national forests and other public lands.

The Mat-Su Borough and Kenai Peninsula Borough will receive the largest funding amounts with both getting more than $3 million each from the federal government.

The almost $30 million Alaska will receive is part of a record $464.6 million that will be distributed to 1,900 local governments in the country this year.