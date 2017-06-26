Alaska to receive almost $30M from feds in PILT funding

Cruise ship approaches Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park. (National Park Service)

Cruise ship approaches Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park. (National Park Service)

The Department of the Interior announced today that 29 local Alaska governments would receive $29.7 million in payment in lieu of taxes funds, or PILT.

PILT funding provides local governments with funding they can’t get from tax-exempt federal lands within their boundaries. It pays for services such as public safety, schools and roads in communities containing national parks, national forests and other public lands.

The Mat-Su Borough and Kenai Peninsula Borough will receive the largest funding amounts with both getting more than $3 million each from the federal government.

The almost $30 million Alaska will receive is part of a record $464.6 million that will be distributed to 1,900 local governments in the country this year.

0

Recent headlines

X