Secretary Seward statue to be unveiled in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A statue of Secretary William Henry Seward is just days away from being installed in downtown Juneau.
The Juneau Empire reports the statue commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of Cession that made Alaska a U.S. territory. The statue arrived in Juneau a few weeks ago after traveling from Seward’s longtime home in New York, through Nebraska and up to Juneau.
As Secretary of State in 1867, Steward signed and helped negotiate the Treaty of Cession with Russia.
The statue cost $250,000. Two grants from the Alaska Historical Commission contributed $28,000, while the City and Borough of Juneau and the Rasmuson Foundation gave $25,000 each. There were also numerous other corporate donations and private donations from citizens in town who wanted to see the statue go up.
