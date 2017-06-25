Rescue teams search for missing Juneau woman

The Alaska State Troopers, Juneau Mountain Rescue and SEADOGS are searching for Teri Heuscher, a Juneau woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said Heuscher is a white female, 5-foot 4-inches tall and has blond hair with brown highlights.

She was last seen at the Under Thunder trailhead on Jennifer Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing a blue Bartlett jacket and black pants.

Bruce Bowler with SEADOGS said there are search dogs in the area and helicopters in the air looking for Heuscher.

Troopers are asking anyone who has seen Heuscher since 1 p.m. Saturday to call 907-465-4000.