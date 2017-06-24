Alaska officials warn about bears at Copper River campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Fish and Game officials are reminding Copper River dipnetters to be aware that there are brown bears in the area around the O’Brien Creek Campground.

Officials say a female bear and two yearling cubs have been seen around the campground recently.

The warning issued Friday follows two fatal maulings by black bears elsewhere in the state this week.

On Monday, Erin Johnson of Anchorage died and 38-year-old Ellen Trainor of Fairbanks sustained minor injuries in the attack Monday near the Pogo Mine. The bear was later killed the same day.

On Sunday, 16-year-old Patrick “Jack” Cooper was killed after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain race south of Anchorage.

Officials killed that bear Tuesday.