Newscast – Friday, June 23, 2017

In this newscast:
- University of Alaska’s president reacts to Legislature’s $8 million cut
- Two dozen of Wrangell’s unionized municipal workers strike over pay raise
- 360 North’s documentary Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind premiers tonight at 8 p.m.
Recent headlines
Hydaburg boater goes missing, prompting search effortSearch-and-rescue efforts were under way Friday for a 21-year-old Hydaburg man whose empty boat was found floating off Prince of Wales Island on Thursday evening.
Washington state lawmakers could be close to agreement on spending, taxesAfter weeks of deadlock, Washington lawmakers could be close to reaching an agreement in principle on a state budget, House and Senate budget writers said Friday.
Gardentalk – Deadheading and divisionDeadheading wilted blooms or bulging seed pods allows some plants to devote their energy to perpetuation instead of propagation.
Juneau makes collection of property mapping data easier to access onlineWant to know the assessed value of your house or your neighbor's? Who owns that lot you drive by every day? The year a home was built?