Hydaburg boater goes missing, prompting search effort

Search-and-rescue efforts were under way Friday for a 21-year-old Hydaburg man whose empty boat was found floating off Prince of Wales Island on Thursday evening.

According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch, an empty boat operated by Francis Charles was found about 5.5 nautical miles southeast of Hydaburg.

The U.S. Coast Guard is in charge of the search.

Coast Guard Public Information Officer Meredith Manning said Friday

that Charles left Hydaburg on Thursday afternoon for a fish camp at Eek Point in his 18-foot skiff, but did not arrive.

“Coast Guard Sector Juneau Watchstanders had received a request for assistance from Hydaburg search and rescue personnel last night (Thursday),” she said. “They reported that they had located the skiff Francis Charles was in. It was located near California Island. And that one of their boat crews had located a pair of boots in the water at Round Point on Blanket Island.”

Charles last was seen wearing tan chest waders and a blue float coat, Manning said. Weather on scene was calm and about 50 degrees.

Searchers include a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew, the cutters John McCormick and Anacapa, and Hydaburg search and rescue.