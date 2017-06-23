Gardentalk – Deadheading and division

Flowers and blooms from this spring’s annuals and bulbs are probably looking pretty pitiful by now. Beside just aesthetics, it’s also a good idea to start deadheading or cutting off the seed pods and wilted blooms of some plants.

As Master Gardener Ed Buyarski explained in the latest edition of Gardentalk, deadheading allows bulbs and plants like fuschias or rhododendrons to devote their energy to perpetuation instead of propagation.

“That takes a lot of energy from the plant which can be better put into growing more roots,” Buyarski said. “Or, with the annuals, it will tell them ‘we got to keep flowering so can make seeds to survive because we’re going to die in October or maybe earlier.'”

Buyarski also reminds Southeast gardeners that it’s still a good time to divide primoses and primulas. Rhubarb and other perennials like the trollius or the globeflower, which bloomed early, also can be divided now.

“I have people who watch me divide a perennial and they think I am sorely abusing that poor plant,” Buyarski said. In most cases, a well-placed sharp shovel or spade can do the trick. If you decide to dig out the plant first, then a hatchet may be necessary to split up the plant and its roots.”

“We want to keep several of those growing points together with a good clump of roots that we will then replant,” Buyarski said.

Mix in some compost or better soil before replanting.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/06/garden062217.mp3 Listen to June 22 Gardentalk segment about deadheading and dividing:

Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.