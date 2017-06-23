Audiogram: “Take Our Land, Take Our Life”

The Trans Alaska Pipeline would cut through land where Alaska Native people had lived for millennia. And they were formally claiming that land as their own. How Alaska’s oil find led to a civil rights landmark and helped launch a social experiment in the far North.
Recent headlines
-
After passing budget, Alaska Legislature takes breakThe Legislature hasn't addressed the capital budget, or other important issues facing the state’s future.
-
Hydaburg boater goes missing, prompting search effortSearch-and-rescue efforts were under way Friday for a 21-year-old Hydaburg man whose empty boat was found floating off Prince of Wales Island on Thursday evening.
-
Washington state lawmakers could be close to agreement on spending, taxesAfter weeks of deadlock, Washington lawmakers could be close to reaching an agreement in principle on a state budget, House and Senate budget writers said Friday.
-
Gardentalk – Deadheading and divisionDeadheading wilted blooms or bulging seed pods allows some plants to devote their energy to perpetuation instead of propagation.