Army Corps details Alaska city’s erosion mitigation cost

KENAI — The cost of alleviating the Kenai’s erosion along a nearly 1-mile bluff would exceed its economic benefit, according to a new report by the Army Corps of Engineers, but can still be done

The Corps will hold two public meetings about the report, Peninsula Clarion reported: the first on July 5 with the Kenai City Council, and the second for the general public on July 6.

The report compares the costs and benefits of six possible ways to halt the bluff erosion, a goal the Corps and Kenai have been formally pursuing together since 1999.

This report is based on the value that could be lost throughout the next 50 years if the erosion continues.

The Corps estimates $22.58 million worth of land, structures and recreational opportunities would be lost.