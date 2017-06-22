What’s the ferry Taku’s new price? It’s a secret

The Alaska Marine Highway System is advertising the ferry Taku again.

The state listed the ship earlier this year at $1.5 million, then at $700,000.

This time, there’s no advertised minimum said spokeswoman Meadow Bailey.

“We have put the vessel out for open bid two times before and we have not gotten respondents,” she said. “This time we are just approaching it a little differently.”

The 54-year-old ship has been out of service about two years ago. It’s been moored at Ketchikan’s Ward Cove.

Bailey said the state does have a minimum amount, which it calls a reserve price. It’s just not being made public until bids are opened July 7.

“We would reward to the highest bidder above that reserve price if they meet all of the requirements,” she said. “If we happen to not have somebody come in above the reserve price, then we would negotiate with the highest bidder.”

She said the state will re-evaluate the situation if no one bids at all. One option would be to sell the ship for scrap.

The Taku is about 350 feet long. It can carry up to 50 vehicles and 350 passengers. It has 40 staterooms, a cafeteria, observation lounges and a covered solarium.

It sailed mostly Southeast routes.