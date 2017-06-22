Telling Tales – 6-20-17

Telling Tales with MsG. celebrating Juneteenth
was joined by guests Bill Merk and Alayna Duncan from Woosh Kinaadeiyi.
 
“Sorrow of the Moon” by Charles Baudelaire — recited by Alayna Duncan
 
Emily Wall’s Freshly Rooted: “Cowboy Crows” — recited by Bill Merk
 
“This Man” by Mildred Kiconco Barya — recited by Ms.G
 
“Untitled” by Alayna Duncan
 
“Jet” by Tony Hoagland — recited by Bill Merk
 
“Human Family” performed by Maya Angelou
 
 
CHECK OUT WOOSH KINAADEIYI’S SUMMER SHOWCASE,
SAT. 6/24/17, 7PM @ ROCKWELL.
