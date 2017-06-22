Juneau Afternoon – 6-23-17

Friday, June 23, 2017 on KRNN
Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host;
We’ll talk to Roger Healy from the CBJ, with an update on the recent Water Quality Report;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
360 North documentary “Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind” premieres Friday360 North’s new documentary “Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind,” premieres 8 p.m. this Friday, June 23 on 360 North.
What’s the ferry Taku’s new price? It’s a secretThe state is advertising the ferry Taku again. It listed the ship earlier at $1.5 million, then at $700,000. This time, there's no advertised minimum.
Chilkat weaver receives national folk art honorThe National Endowment for the Arts has named a Chilkat weaver from Juneau as one of its nine National Heritage Fellows. Anna Brown Ehlers, 62, has been recognized for her mastery of this challenging art form that's specific to Southeast Alaska and parts of British Columbia.
University of Alaska budget cut by $8 million in legislative compromiseThe state Legislature's conference committee cut $8 million from the University of Alaska's budget on Wednesday, a softer blow than the nearly $22 million reduction proposed by the state Senate.