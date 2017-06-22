Juneau Afternoon – 6-23-17

Friday, June 23, 2017 on KRNN
Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host;
We’ll talk to Roger Healy from the CBJ, with an update on the recent Water Quality Report;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
