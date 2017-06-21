Newscast – Wednesday, June 21, 2017

By June 21, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Bruce Butler of Wasilla has been charged for a double homicide in 2015,
  • Angie Kemp is named the new District Attorney for Juneau,
  • Searchers recover the body of Edgar Curtis from Wasilla Lake, and
  • the Wrangell Assembly adopted its last contract offer to municipal employees.
