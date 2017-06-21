Juneau tops national list of smallest cities with most millionaire households

Do you have a million dollars lying around? Chances are one out of every 13 households in Alaska’s capital city qualifies as a millionaire.

The business publication Kiplinger is reporting that Juneau tops the list of small cities with the highest concentration of households with the proverbial big bucks. Juneau has 1,109 millionaire households out of a total of 12,986.

Its list is based on rankings of 915 urban areas by Phoenix Marketing International and census data.

Here’s the top 10 list:

Juneau, Alaska Torrington, Connecticut Williston, North Dakota Edwards, Colorado Fredericksburg, Texas Easton, Maryland Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts Concord, New Hampshire Truckee-Grass Valley, California Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

They defined millionaire households as having $1 million or more in investable assets, excluding real estate, employer-sponsored retirement plans and business partnerships.