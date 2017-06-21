Juneau Afternoon – 6-22-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;
Kolene and Lyle James will be on for UAS Corner this week, talking about Community on Campus.
We’ll talk with Sheila Kelly, author of Treadwell Gold;
And Nancy DeCherney will return with Arts Up;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
