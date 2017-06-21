Juneau Afternoon – 6-22-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;
Kolene and Lyle James will be on for UAS Corner this week, talking about Community on Campus.
We’ll talk with Sheila Kelly, author of Treadwell Gold;
And Nancy DeCherney will return with Arts Up;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Juneau tops national list of smallest cities with most millionaire householdsThe business publication Kiplinger is reporting that Juneau tops the list of small cities with the highest concentration of households with the proverbial big bucks. Juneau has 1,109 millionaire households out of a total of 12,986.
Business as usual for marine mammal deterrenceIt’s still business as usual when it comes to dealing with protected marine mammals in Southeast waters.
Bed bugs getting the heat treatment at downtown buildingThe tiny pests were detected in 25 of 62 units at the Mountain View Apartments on West 12th Street.
New state ombudsman to start this weekKate Burkhart is starting as the state’s new ombudsman this week, replacing Linda Lord-Jenkins who held the position longer than any other investigator since the agency started in 1975.