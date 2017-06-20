Video: Life as a postal worker in Deadhorse, Alaska

Deadhorse isn’t your average Alaskan town.
The community at the start of the pipeline exists solely as a service hub for North Slope oil workers.
There are no permanent residents, no public amenities, not even a school or church.
There is a post office, and Les Dunbar is the clerk responsible for making sure all the companies in Prudhoe Bay receive their mail.
Also, if you plan on biking along the haul road, you might just end up mailing your gear up to Les.
