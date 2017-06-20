Newscast – Tuesday, June 20, 2017

By June 20, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski becomes the target of a TV ad urging her to vote against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act,
  • a $3 million pioneer road on the west side of Douglas Island nears completion, and
  • Wrangell Borough and municipal workers prepare for a strike over labor contract negotiations.
