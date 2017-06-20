Newscast – Tuesday, June 20, 2017

In this newscast:
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski becomes the target of a TV ad urging her to vote against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act,
- a $3 million pioneer road on the west side of Douglas Island nears completion, and
- Wrangell Borough and municipal workers prepare for a strike over labor contract negotiations.
Recent headlines
Confusion over legalities is hurting Alaskan ivory market, locals sayWith five different states' ivory bans currently in effect, the latest passed by Hawaii at the beginning of this year, confusion remains among potential walrus ivory buyers in Alaska about what ivory is legal and what isn’t.
Here’s what we know about the Senate GOP health care billSenate Republicans say they will release a draft of their legislation on Thursday, with a vote likely next week.
Ask a Climatologist: Summer solsticeThis year's summer solstice happens at 8:24 pm Tuesday in Alaska.
Alaskan appointed to help manage national fisheriesChris Oliver said one of his goals is to make long term sustainability a priority for the billion dollar industry.