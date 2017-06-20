Alleged masked gunman dead after officer-involved shooting in Fairbanks

One person is dead after being shot Monday by Fairbanks Police.
The shooting happened at about 4 a.m., police spokeswoman Yumi McCullough said, when officers received two calls about a masked man wielding a rifle.
”The man was located at an undisclosed location,” McCullough said. “There were four FPD officers that were involved and the gunman approached them and the officers fired and the gunman died on the scene.”
McCullogh says police have delayed releasing the location of the shooting because of safety concerns that prompted calling in a military explosive ordinance detection team.
“The scene itself was secure from the public, but it did appear to have some hazards,” McCullough said. “Out of concern for the safety of the officers and the investigators, their process, the Fort Wainwright (explosive ordnance disposal) was called out to assist.”
McCullough said the name of the suspect killed is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The four officers involved were placed on administrative leave and their names will be released after 72 hours.
It was the second officer-involved shooting in Fairbanks in a month.
