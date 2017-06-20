Alaskan appointed to help manage national fisheries

An Alaskan has been appointed to help manage fisheries nationwide.
Chris Oliver will oversee recreational and commercial fishing at the National Marine Fisheries Service, which is under the umbrella of NOAA.
He said one of his goals is to make long-term sustainability a priority for the billion dollar industry.
Previously Oliver worked on shrimp fishery management in the Gulf of Mexico.
In 1990, he moved to Alaska, and he’s been employed by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council for the past 27 years.
Oliver starts his new job this week at the NOAA headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland.
