Video: Life as a postal worker in Deadhorse, Alaska

Deadhorse isn’t your average Alaskan town. The community at the start of the pipeline exists solely as a service hub for North Slope oil workers. There are no permanent residents, no public amenities, not even a school or church. There is a post office, and Les Dunbar is the clerk responsible for making sure all the companies in Prudhoe Bay receive their mail. Also, if you plan on biking along the haul road, you might just end up mailing your gear up to Les.
Recent headlines
-
Snow derails international bike race, but not unicyclistsfor the first time ever, the nearly 150-mile Kluane-Chilkat International Bike Relay was canceled when snow and slush compromised the safety of the course. Four of the about 1,300 people registered braved the highly unusual summer snowstorm to complete the entire race. And, they did it on one wheel.
-
Interior Secretary reassigns top climate policy adviserJoel Clement helped advise former President Barack Obama on Arctic issues.
-
New equipment helps scientists keep tabs on Bogoslof now and study it laterThere aren't many volcanoes like Bogoslof. But with an improved monitoring network, scientists are relishing every last eruption.
-
As swing vote on ACA repeal, Murkowski draws attentionSen. Lisa Murkowski is the target of a new TV ad urging her to vote against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Sen. Murkowski, you have a deciding vote,” the ad concludes. “Alaskans need you to vote ‘no’ on health care repeal.”