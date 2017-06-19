Newscast — Monday, June 19, 2017

In this newscast:
- Lawmakers are on track to lead the state into a government shut down.
- The recall of three Homer city councilmembers failed.
- A sunken Sitka tugboat was lifted out of the water and placed on a barge to be towed to Seattle.
Recent headlines
As swing vote on ACA repeal, Murkowski draws attentionSen. Lisa Murkowski is the target of a new TV ad urging her to vote against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Sen. Murkowski, you have a deciding vote,” the ad concludes. “Alaskans need you to vote ‘no’ on health care repeal.”
Family says Otto Warmbier, American released by North Korea, has diedThe 22-year-old student, who was freed last week after more than a year in North Korean detention, died Monday. Doctors said last week that he had "extensive loss of tissue" in all parts of his brain.
Smithsonian representatives wrap up information meetings for Native veterans memorialIn 2013, Congress authorized the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to establish a national veterans memorial for Natives. The Alaska community consultations of that national effort wrapped last week.
Social worker receives national award for suicide prevention efforts in Y-K DeltaJames Biela is an itinerant Social Worker for LKSD, frequently traveling out to Newtok, Tununak, Toksook Bay, Nightmute, Mekoryuk, and Nunapitchuk to hold trainings and lectures on suicide prevention.