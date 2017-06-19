Juneau Afternoon – 6-20-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,
Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, we’ll find out about the upcoming Cabaret concert;
Alison Holtcamp will be here to highlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal comedy show;
We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Summer Poetry Showcase;
We’ll talk with Tori Weaver, new owner of Rainy Retreat Books
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday live at 3 on on KTOO-FM, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Interior Secretary reassigns top climate policy adviserJoel Clement helped advise former President Barack Obama on Arctic issues.
As swing vote on ACA repeal, Murkowski draws attentionSen. Lisa Murkowski is the target of a new TV ad urging her to vote against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Sen. Murkowski, you have a deciding vote,” the ad concludes. “Alaskans need you to vote ‘no’ on health care repeal.”
Family says Otto Warmbier, American released by North Korea, has diedThe 22-year-old student, who was freed last week after more than a year in North Korean detention, died Monday. Doctors said last week that he had "extensive loss of tissue" in all parts of his brain.
Smithsonian representatives wrap up information meetings for Native veterans memorialIn 2013, Congress authorized the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to establish a national veterans memorial for Natives. The Alaska community consultations of that national effort wrapped last week.