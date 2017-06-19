Juneau Afternoon – 6-20-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,
Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, we’ll find out about the upcoming Cabaret concert;
Alison Holtcamp will be here to highlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal comedy show;
We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Summer Poetry Showcase;
We’ll talk with Tori Weaver, new owner of Rainy Retreat Books
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday live at 3 on on KTOO-FM, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
