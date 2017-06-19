Focus On Community – William Seward

On Monday, July 3, a statue of William Seward will be dedicated in front of the Capitol Building in downtown Juneau. Who was William Seward? Find out this Monday evening for a radio special, featuring a panel of guests who will talk about the former U. S. Secretary of State, Governor of New York, and key player in the purchase of Alaska from Russia.

Tune in at 7, this Monday at 7, during Focus on Community on KTOO, 104.3 FM, and learn about William Seward.