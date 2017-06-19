Focus On Community – William Seward

On Monday, July 3, a statue of William Seward will be dedicated in front of the Capitol Building in downtown Juneau. Who was William Seward? Find out this Monday evening for a radio special, featuring a panel of guests who will talk about the former U. S. Secretary of State, Governor of New York, and key player in the purchase of Alaska from Russia.
Tune in at 7, this Monday at 7, during Focus on Community on KTOO, 104.3 FM, and learn about William Seward.
Recent headlines
-
Sharp comments reflect bad feelings as Legislature starts 2nd special sessionHouse majority's handling of budget debate compared to Pearl Harbor attack, tyranny and Jim Crow laws.
-
Different year, same story: Juneau schools wait for a budgetThe Legislature has until July 1, to pass a budget, or the state government will shut down.
-
Downtown Juneau apartment complex evacuated due to smoke, cause unknown“We searched every room, every apartment from the 10th, the 11th and the 12th floor; we found nothing as a cause,” said Assistant Chief Tod Chambers.
-
Snow derails international bike race, but not unicyclistsfor the first time ever, the nearly 150-mile Kluane-Chilkat International Bike Relay was canceled when snow and slush compromised the safety of the course. Four of the about 1,300 people registered braved the highly unusual summer snowstorm to complete the entire race. And, they did it on one wheel.