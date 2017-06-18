Alaska man receives jail time for setting truck on fire

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man who set a car on fire as people were inside will serve seven years in prison.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 28-year-old Dexter Reedy reached a plea deal with the state Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree arson. He received a nine-year sentence with two years suspended and three years of probation.
Reedy is also required to get anger management counseling and stay away from alcohol and illegal drugs during his probation period.
According to charging documents, Reedy was suspected of threatening to kill one man and starting a fire on a truck as a couple was inside last year. The people were able to escape the vehicle unharmed.
