The Latest: Senate has a do-over on adjournment

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate bungled its adjournment from the first special session. But a Department of Law spokeswoman says that has no impact on Gov. Bill Walker’s proclamation calling a new special session.
The Senate on Friday morning adjourned from the first special session without voting on whether to do so after Senate Minority Leader Berta Gardner objected. The House adjourned late Thursday.
Walker issued a proclamation calling lawmakers into a new special session after the Senate adjourned.
Before gaveling in for the new session Friday afternoon, Senate President Pete Kelly allowed for a vote on closing the first special session. Once that was held, he then called the Senate to order on the new special session.
