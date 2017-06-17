Former Alaska district attorney dies in traffic crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A former Kodiak, Fairbanks and Bethel district attorney died in a motorcycle crash as he traveled in Canada.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 64-year-old Mike Gray died Sunday near Mile 820 Alaska Highway.

Gray, traveling alone, left Fairbanks early Saturday morning for a family gathering in Montana.

Yukon Territory Chief Coroner Heather Jones says Gray lost control of his bike on a gravel shoulder near Jake’s Corner and slid into a ditch.

Gray was a Kodiak assistant district attorney from 1995 to 1998 and the Kodiak district attorney from 1998 to 2007.

He took over in Fairbanks in 2007 and became Bethel district attorney in 2015. He retired May 31.

Gray is survived by his wife, Katherine Martin-Gray, and two daughters.