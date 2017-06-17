Former Alaska district attorney dies in traffic crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A former Kodiak, Fairbanks and Bethel district attorney died in a motorcycle crash as he traveled in Canada.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 64-year-old Mike Gray died Sunday near Mile 820 Alaska Highway.
Gray, traveling alone, left Fairbanks early Saturday morning for a family gathering in Montana.
Yukon Territory Chief Coroner Heather Jones says Gray lost control of his bike on a gravel shoulder near Jake’s Corner and slid into a ditch.
Gray was a Kodiak assistant district attorney from 1995 to 1998 and the Kodiak district attorney from 1998 to 2007.
He took over in Fairbanks in 2007 and became Bethel district attorney in 2015. He retired May 31.
Gray is survived by his wife, Katherine Martin-Gray, and two daughters.
Recent headlines
-
Sitkan shoots bear dead after dog scuffleThere are no charges pending because authorities say the man was within his rights to shoot.
-
Audio postcard, slideshow: Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco commissioningThe 154-foot vessel officially entered service during an event in Juneau on June 14, 2017.
-
Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault caseAfter days of deliberations, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision — but this does not spell an end to the high-profile trial. Prosecutors say they will retry the case.
-
Cholera Ravages YemenMore than 124,000 suspected cases have been reported over the past six weeks. And the health care system is collapsing.