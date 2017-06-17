Climber dies of unknown illness descending Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Park Service in Alaska says a climber has died on Denali, North America’s highest mountain.
The name, gender and nationality of the climber were not immediately released pending notification of the climber’s family.
Denali’s summit is at 20,310 feet (6,190-meters).
The park service received a request for help at about 1 a.m. Friday from a party at the 17,500-foot (5,334-meter) level.
A party of three was descending from Denali Pass when one person collapsed due to unknown illness.
Two park service mountaineering volunteers reached the party and found the stricken climber unresponsive.
Despite emergency interventions, the climber did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead.
The park service says the climber’s body will be recovered from a camp at 17,200 feet (5,242 meters) as weather conditions allow.
