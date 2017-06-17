Alaska aerospace company wants to launch more satellites

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska aerospace company wants to increase its launch frequency to at least two or three launches per year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports representatives from Alaska Aerospace Corporation spoke about their plans earlier this week at a town hall meeting in Kodiak. They told residents the advancement of small-launch vehicles provides an opportunity to send more satellites into space.

Currently, companies or organizations that need to launch a small nano-satellite or cube satellite typically hitch a ride with a larger payload, taking up unused space in the launch vehicle at a lower cost.

This way of launching has created a backlog of customers hoping to send their satellites. But the company’s director of range operations, Barry King, says the smaller vehicles being developed should bring prices down and supply up.

He said the company just needs to attract commercial customers.