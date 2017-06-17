All 3 Homer City Council members survive recall election

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — The recall election in Homer has failed, and all three members of the city council will keep their seats.
City officials say council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds survived the recall election that was held after some residents were upset after the three sponsored a resolution promoting inclusivity after President Donald Trump’s election. A revised version that the council voted on did not mention Trump, and it failed.
The count of outstanding ballots in Thursday’s election was delayed Friday after city officials found an 18-vote difference between the number of ballots cast and the number counted. But late Friday the city announced that the tabulation was complete and the results were certified.
